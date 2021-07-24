$54.20 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $54.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.91 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $238.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $268.98 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $279.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 407,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

