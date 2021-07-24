55,216 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $50,657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $527,000.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

