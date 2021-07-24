59 North Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

59 North Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,707 shares during the period. FOX makes up 6.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOXA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.