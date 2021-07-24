62,726 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ TUYA opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

