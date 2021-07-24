639,364 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $119,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

