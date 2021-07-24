$7.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.52 and the lowest is $7.22. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $33.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $49.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL traded down $8.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,499.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

