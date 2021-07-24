$72.17 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report $72.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.04 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $287.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 81,087 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

