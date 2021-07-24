735 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $473.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

