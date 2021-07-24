7,470 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23,142.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

