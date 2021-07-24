75,000 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEGO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

LEGO stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Legato Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

