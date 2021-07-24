75,461 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nordstrom by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

