8,071 Shares in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 344.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVRO opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

