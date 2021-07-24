8,137 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,978,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

