861 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.