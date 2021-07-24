8X8 PROTOCOL Price Up 31.5% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $901,747.19 and $6,791.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

