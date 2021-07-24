AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

