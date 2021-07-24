AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given a $26.16 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $26.50 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

