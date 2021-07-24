ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 33 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 33 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 30.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.