Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.