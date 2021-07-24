Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Absolute Software also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 40,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $685.14 million, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

