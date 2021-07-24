Acceleron Pharma Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $120,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.