Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Accolade were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Accolade by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $48.94 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

