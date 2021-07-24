AceD (ACED) Trading 46.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $38,057.64 and $13,925.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.