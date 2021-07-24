Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.39.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

