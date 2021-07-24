Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.39.
Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
