Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.