Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given New $2.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

