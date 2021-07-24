Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

