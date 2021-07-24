agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.11.

AGL opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

