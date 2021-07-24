Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,505. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.