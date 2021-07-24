Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $30.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock.

ATSG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 337,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after buying an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

