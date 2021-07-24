Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 122,309 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,500,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

