Akaris Global Partners LP Sells 57,874 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Akaris Global Partners LP lowered its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,874 shares during the quarter. SVMK accounts for approximately 5.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in SVMK were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVMK by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 370,720 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 463,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.