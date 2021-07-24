Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ALB opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

