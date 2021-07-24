Alchemint Standards (SDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $123,755.01 and $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00104037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,846.46 or 0.99958006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00900380 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

