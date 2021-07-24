Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 73.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

