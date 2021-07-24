Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.30. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

