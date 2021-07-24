Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,438.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

