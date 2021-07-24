Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,597.06

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,597.06 and last traded at $2,597.00, with a volume of 47920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,550.98.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,438.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

