Alta Equipment Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $412.63 million, a PE ratio of -31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.02. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

