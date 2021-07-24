Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. FIX cut Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

