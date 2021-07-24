Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGC. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $18,720,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth about $16,700,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth about $10,530,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth about $6,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $5,144,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:AGC opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.