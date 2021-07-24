Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Sold by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $5,144,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $6,980,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGC stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

