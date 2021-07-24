Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Sold by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGC. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at $2,340,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Altimeter Growth by 199.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $5,144,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

AGC opened at $10.67 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.