Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of AIMC opened at $62.20 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

