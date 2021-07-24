Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

Shares of AIF opened at C$58.82 on Thursday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2165061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

