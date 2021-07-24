Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 195,074 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 195,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NYSE AR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

