Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 70,263 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.