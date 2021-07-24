Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

GSAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.