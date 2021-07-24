Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 61,869 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,103,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACVA stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

