Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.81% of Exagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XGN. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

XGN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

